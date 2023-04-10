Mom-focused yoga studio opens in Gayton Crossing
(<i>Photo courtesy of Whole Heart Space</i>)
Rachel Knight has opened yoga studio Whole Heart Space, which caters to to clients who are pregnant or have recently had a child.<br/><br/><br/><br/><br/>
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A yoga studio with a focus on new and expecting mothers has unrolled its mat in western Henrico. Whole Heart Space opened last week in the Gayton Crossing shopping center. The studio’s programming caters to women who are pregnant or recently gave birth and their families. Read more on Richmond BizSense.
