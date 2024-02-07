Virginia AG Miyares apologizes to victims' families after claims they were 'ignored' at assembly hearing

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Attorney General Jason Miyares is apologizing to victims’ families of violent crime for the “unacceptable treatment” he says they received on January 31, during aHouse Subcommittee hearing on HB834.

In the letter below, dated February 1, Miyares wrote, “I have been made aware of the lack of compassion and blatant disregard for your personal pain during the hearing for HB834 (Second Look Bill) that occurred yesterday January 31, 2024.” “As Attorney General I am committed to ensuring victims’ voices are respected and never silenced.”

Attorney General's Office

The letter comes after victims’ families say they were told they were out of time and unable to testify on HB834. Del. Vivian Watts (D-Fairfax) instructed proponents and opponents of the bill they had six minutes total to testify. The Second Look Bill would enable prisoners to petition for a modified or reduced sentence.

“We got up, we were told we had six minutes, between five people to have a conversation and talk about our side,” said Mike Grey. “By the time I got to the podium to speak, three people in front of me had taken the six-minute allotment and Vivian Watts looked at me and said, basically, ‘say your name. ‘Are you an individual?’ And that's it.”

“I've been in the courtroom for the General Assembly for about four hours, walked up, and just asked a specific question. ‘Can I at least have one minute to have a conversation?’” explained Grey. “She was very rude, and completely ignored me. But I took it upon myself to still voice my opinion,” Grey explained. “This is a difficult topic. It's to me, it shouldn't be about politics. It's not about Democrats or Republicans. This is a bill that affects victims, as well as those who commit violent crimes.”

Grey was at the hearing on behalf of his 23-year-old son Josh who was murdered in 2018 in Richmond while trying to sell his cellphone.

Since then, it’s been the families’ mission to spread awareness about safe selling through billboards now up in seven states.

“I didn't choose to be on this path. I didn't choose to have to be a victim,” said Grey. “I didn't choose to lose my first son to senseless murder, but it happened and now I feel like I have to be a voice that continues to bring awareness because there's other victims that don't and definitely think we as victims should be given more time,“ he added.

Grey was not the only one whose testimony was denied at the hearing.

“Respectfully I ask for a minute for Miss Wallen. I drove to Richmond twice beginning at 4:30 in the morning and her son died in her arms and she just wants one minute. Please,” a representative asked of Watts for a grieving mother. Watts replied, “Next speaker please.”

"Her son died in her arms, and she just wants one minute. We've been here all day."



"Next speaker, please."@VAHouseDems simply don't care about victims. pic.twitter.com/5q0DIN4YnM — Virginia House GOP (@vahousegop) February 1, 2024

“What Vivian Watts did was despicable,” said Grey. “As a chairperson of that subcommittee, to be as rude as she was to the victims it's unheard of uncalled for, and to not give the individual behind me a minute to speak but then she took it upon herself to sit there for a couple of minutes and talk about her background and about how she had gone through therapy and she had done this and she had done that very disappointing to me. Again, if you're going to take some time, give us some time. I mean, we're the victims here,” he added.

“Assembly members are compelled to do an enormous amount of work in a short amount of time and have to hear public comment in a short time,” said CBS 6 political analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth. “But in circumstances where victims' families are wanting to be heard about a bill in front of them, the humane thing to do is be sure they are heard,” he added.

Despite being reminded of the rules, Grey did speak for a couple of minutes at the podium last week.

“I don’t know if you’ve ever lost a child I lost my first son and when you lose a child it’s the worst experience a parent will ever feel and the gentlemen that stood up here and said we’re constantly fighting for the individuals that are in jail to get them out of jail I hear ya. Where are our rights?”

On Monday, victims were given 10 minutes when the Senate version of the bill was heard.

The bills have cleared their first legislative hurdles in both chambers. However, they still have to be heard by their money committees.

Proponents of the bill say it makes fiscal sense.

“Second look is also smart fiscal policy, " said Delegate Rae Cousins (D-Richmond). “We spend over a billion dollars each year to incarcerate Virginians. Second look law would generate millions of dollars that would be injected into Virginia’s local economies,” she said.

Victims’ families have a meeting set up with Attorney General Miyares.

“The Attorney General will always serve as a vocal advocate for victims," spokesperson Victoria LaCivita said.

“I look forward to that conversation and, you know, I actually would hope that this continues to go up to the Governor, and the Governor actually hears and sees what's going on in the court system these days,” said Grey.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!