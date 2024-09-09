Watch Now
Hundreds remember RVA radio icon Kat Simons: 'She's always been a part of Richmond'

Willis: 'I know that her love was widespread and people want to be here to support her memory'
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Hundreds came together on a beautiful Sunday evening not only to listen to music but to remember and honor a Richmond radio icon.

Kat Simons was the person who once made festivals like Sunday’s at Westchester Commons concert field so special.

“She just had such a warm heart and so good at making people feel comfortable and making them feel that they were needed and wanted and respected,” Jodie Graves, a friend of Simons said.

The beloved Mix 98 personality died unexpectedly in June.

Her calm voice and caring demeanor not only won listeners but the respect of charitable organizations across Central Virginia.

Simons tirelessly advocated for animal rights groups.

“Anything that anybody asked her to do, she would do with all of her heart and all of her soul,” Melissa Golden with the Henrico Humane Society said. “She was just an incredible person."

Several dogs and cats found forever homes while funds were raised for several other charities.

For those who came out, it was a way to honor Simons and the causes important to her.

In the months that followed Simon’s death, her family, friends, and media colleagues knew a charitable organization in her name could help carry on her life’s work. And so the Friends of Kat Simons Foundation was born.

“It’s all about helping each other and it’s all about positivity and we need that,” Debra Willis, the president of the Friends of Kat Simons Foundation, said. “We need people to come together for the love of one incredible person and what she did for the last 25 years. It’s amazing.”

The night full of music, dancing and laughter was an evening Simons would have loved.

“I grew up here, I listened to her on the radio in high school and she’s just always been a part of Richmond,” Golden said, “And to not have her here anymore is hard and I’m glad we’re doing this to honor her.”

CBS 6's Greg McQuade and Bill Bevins helped emcee Sunday's tribute.

