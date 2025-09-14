Benefit concert honors beloved Richmond radio personality Kat Simons: 'She worked so tirelessly'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Scores of folks turned out on Saturday to listen to music and remember Richmond radio icon Kat Simons.

Simons, a beloved Mix 98.1 personality who passed away unexpectedly in June 2024, was an advocate for animal rights groups.

In the months that followed her death, family, friends, and media colleagues knew a charitable organization in her name could help carry on her life’s work. And so the Friends of Kat Simons Foundation was born.

The foundation hosted its second annual musical celebration in her honor at Westchester Commons with bands, food trucks, vendors and pet adoptions.

Organizers said the event continues Simons' legacy of community service, particularly her work with pet adoptions, mental health and other nonprofit organizations.

"She worked so tirelessly with many of the nonprofits that are represented here today that we wanted to carry on that legacy of giving, not only with the nonprofit world, but with music," Debra Willis, the president of the Friends of Kat Simons Foundation, said. "You can hear this wonderful band. So we do this every year. It's an annual event to be able to pay homage to this great lady who did so much for our community."

CBS 6's Greg McQuade co-hosted the musical extravaganza along with several of Simons' former colleagues and friends.

