Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Missy Elliott to deliver keynote address at Norfolk State's commencement

Norfolk State University addresses mold issue
Norfolk State University
(Photo: Norfolk State University)
Norfolk State University addresses mold issue
Posted at 12:49 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 12:49:11-05

NORFOLK, Va. — Award-winning musician and Portsmouth native, Missy Elliott, will deliver a speech at Norfolk State University's commencement ceremony.

According to the university, Elliott will deliver the keynote address to approximately 400 graduating students at their 109th Commencement.

The ceremony will take place at 9 a.m., on Saturday, December 10, at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall, located on the campus.

Recently, the City of Portsmouth, honored her with a street in her name, “Missy Elliott Blvd.,”

Virginia also declared October 17 as "Missy Elliott Day."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone