'Warm Hearts, Warm Hugs:' Richmond nonprofit needs help keeping students warm this winter

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some local organizations are teaming up to make sure students at Richmond Public Schools don't get cold this winter.

It's the 3rd annual 'Warm Hearts, Warm Hugs K-12 Coat Drive. Mission From the Heart, founded by CBS 6's Shelby Brown, along with Wealth Building Solutions are partnering with Walmart to hold a drive collecting new coats, hats and gloves for students at RPS who might not otherwise have cold weather gear.

They're trying to collect twice as many items this year to help.

"We are giving coats to preschool students, middle school, elementary kids in high school," explained Timika Vincent, founder of Wealth Building Solutions. "So whatever size you go in and you decide to give, that will be fine, we're going to give it to a kid that's in our local RPS school."

The coat drive is being held on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Walmart on Shelia Lane in south Richmond.

If you can't make it out to that event, there are other drop off sites open until Dec. 15.

EnVogue Hair Salon at 8760 Landmark Road, Victory Lady Fitness at 8099 West Broad Street and Dana For Hair Salon at 2400 Chamberlayne Avenue will all serve as donation sites for the new coats.