Remains of missing woman last seen on Lee Bridge recovered from James River, Richmond police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on April 15, 2025
Mareesa Jones
RICHMOND, Va. — Remains recovered from the James River in March have been identified as a missing Henrico woman who was last seen on the Lee Bridge.

According to Richmond police, the remains were recovered from the river on March 24. Tuesday, police announced the remains had been identified as Mareesa Jones, 59.

Jones was reported missing in February after her car was found abandoned on the bridge.

CBS 6 spoke to her family in March as they sought answers.

Detectives do not suspect foul play at this time.

Anyone with information to share is asked to call the Richmond Police Major Crimes, Youth and Family Crimes Unit at 804-646-6764 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

