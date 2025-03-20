She was last seen on the Lee Bridge over a month ago. Her family is still desperate for answers.

RICHMOND, Va. — On Feb. 8, Mareesa Dawn Jones asked Henrico County Animal Control to come get her dog. Then, she disappeared.

CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett talked to Laura Nevares, Jones' cousin from California, and the detective working the case about what's next in the missing persons investigation.

"I would say to her to call us. She knows well enough that we are here to support her and she knows that she does have family," Nevares said.

A passerby in the city says she saw her parked on the Lee Bridge and standing outside, but when she returned, the car was still there. Jones was not.

Family members say jumping to her death is out of Jones' character.

Nevares was in town to give police a DNA sample. She said she's struggling with the reality of Jones' disappearance.

"I just would never think that Mareesa would be in a place to jump if that's the case. She had a lot. She was a strong girl, a very strong girl, very strong willed. She loved life. She loved what she did. You know, she was a vendor at all city events. Those are the things she loved besides her dog and family."

As spring draws closer, more kayakers and boaters will be on the James River. Police say look out for anything suspicious that could help them in their investigation.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

