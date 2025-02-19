Police searching for missing Henrico woman last seen on bridge

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. — Police are searching for a missing Henrico woman who was last seen on the Lee Bridge.

Mareesa Jones, 59, was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 8. She is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Richmond police were called to the Lee Bridge for a suspicious situation at 8:18 p.m. that day. The caller aid a woman wearing a black tracksuit, knit hat and glasses was standing near the railing of the bridge.

Police said Jones' vehicle was found parked on the bridge. The Richmond Police Department, the Richmond Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team and the Metro Aviation Unit have all tried to find Jones, including searching the James River and surrounding areas.

Police said Jones' friends are concerned for her safety. Detectives will continue to investigate but urge residents not to serach in or around the James River, which is at flood stage with dangerous debris.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes, Youth and Family Crimes Unit at 804-646-6764 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

