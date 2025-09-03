Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Henrico police searching for missing woman last seen getting in car with man

Shaqouya Mayaja Anderson
WTVR
Shaqouya Mayaja Anderson
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police in Henrico County are searching for a missing woman.

Shaqouya Mayaja Anderson, 21, was last seen on Sunday getting into a car with a man in front of her home along Elkridge Lane.

Police said that preliminary investigation shows Anderson went on a date with the man and has not been seen since.

"There is concern for Ms. Anderson’s well-being as it is unlike her not to communicate with her family," police said.

Anderson is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds. She has braided hair and tattoos on her right hand and right shoulder.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

