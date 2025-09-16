Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Have you seen Brayden? Richmond police search for missing 13-year-old who has autism

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Sept. 16, 2025
RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia State Police has issued a Missing Person with Autism Alert regarding a missing Richmond teenager.

According to a news release, police are searching for Brayden Allen Farrar. Brayden is 13 years old, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has hazel eyes, brown hair and a birthmark near his right eye.

Brayden Allen Farrar

Police said Brayden was last seen around 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon on Boroughbridge Road in Richmond.

He could be wearing a Captain America T-shirt, blue track pants with a white stripe and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 804-646-5100.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

