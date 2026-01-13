Petersburg police searching for missing man last seen Sunday

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg police are searching for a missing man who was last seen over the weekend.

According to a social media post from police, Mario Davis, 43, was last seen at 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of King Avenue.

Police said Davis is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 804-732-4222 or submit a tip using the P3 app.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube