Missing mother, daughter found alive in Virginia mountains

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Missing Virginia mother Martha Bates and her teenage daughter Mary were found alive Thursday on a Highland County, Virginia mountain.

The 43-year-old mother and 15-year-old daughter disappeared Sunday while on a drive from their Prince George County home to a summer camp in Huttonsville, West Virginia.

A search for the mother and daughter began Sunday after Martha's husband called the police when he realized his wife and daughter never showed up for camp.

The circumstances behind their disappearance and rescue have not yet been released.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

