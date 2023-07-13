Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Missing mother, daughter found alive in Virginia mountains

The search continued Wednesday for a Virginia mother and daughter who disappeared on their way to a West Virginia summer camp.
Posted at 4:37 PM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 16:37:47-04

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Missing Virginia mother Martha Bates and her teenage daughter Mary were found alive Thursday on a Highland County, Virginia mountain.

The 43-year-old mother and 15-year-old daughter disappeared Sunday while on a drive from their Prince George County home to a summer camp in Huttonsville, West Virginia.

A search for the mother and daughter began Sunday after Martha's husband called the police when he realized his wife and daughter never showed up for camp.

The circumstances behind their disappearance and rescue have not yet been released.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Local News

Mother and daughter disappear on the way to summer camp

Wayne Covil
3:57 PM, Jul 12, 2023

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone