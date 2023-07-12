New information in the search for the mother and daughter who disappeared on the way to summer camp

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- The search continued Wednesday for a Virginia mother and daughter who disappeared on their way to a West Virginia summer camp.

Martha Bates and her daughter Mary left their Prince George County, Virginia home on Sunday, July 9.

They planned to drive 250 miles to Camp Carlo in Huttonsville, West Virginia.

But the 42-year-old mom and her 15-year-old daughter never arrived.

"Once the husband contacted the camp, and neither one of them arrived, he began contacting us [Monday] and we began doing a formal search," Prince George County Police spokesperson Alexis Grochmal said. "We began speaking with family members and things like that to find out their route.”

Investigators determined the mother's cell phone last pinged at about 4 p.m. Sunday.

"We began to look at cell phone records and determined their last ping was in the vicinity near the Virginia-West Virginia border," she said. "The last ping that we received was in Monterey, Virginia."

Family and friends are in the area where Martha’s phone last pinged helping with the search.

"It’s kind of a dead zone. Cell phone coverage is not very good, so that is also leading to issues with obviously the ping location," Grochmal said.

Prince George County Police Martha and Mary Bates

Martha, 42, was described as 5'03" and 345 pounds.

She has brown eyes, brown hair, and glasses.

Mary, 15, was described as about 5' and 110 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

They were driving a silver 2015 Nissan Rogue with the Virginia license plate number UVL9169.

Anyone with information was asked to call Prince George County Police at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.