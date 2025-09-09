Police seek missing non-verbal Henrico man

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are asking the community for help locating a missing person.

According to officials, Timothy Kilpatrick left the 1900 block of Reagan Road in the Laurel area around 8:10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 8.

Kilpatrick is described as a 28-year-old male, about 6'1", about 310 lbs, and mostly non-verbal. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue shorts, black socks, and no shoes.

Anyone who may have seen him or come in contact with him should notify the Henrico Department of Emergency Communications at 804-501-5000, or 911 as appropriate.

Henrico Police Timothy Kilpatrick

This is a developing story.

