Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police seek missing non-verbal Henrico man

Timothy Kilpatrick
Henrico Police
Timothy Kilpatrick
Timothy Kilpatrick
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Sept. 8, 2025
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are asking the community for help locating a missing person.

According to officials, Timothy Kilpatrick left the 1900 block of Reagan Road in the Laurel area around 8:10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 8.

Kilpatrick is described as a 28-year-old male, about 6'1", about 310 lbs, and mostly non-verbal. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue shorts, black socks, and no shoes.

Anyone who may have seen him or come in contact with him should notify the Henrico Department of Emergency Communications at 804-501-5000, or 911 as appropriate.

Timothy Kilpatrick
Timothy Kilpatrick

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone