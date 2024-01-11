Watch Now
Search continues for missing Virginia man last seen riding golf cart in storm

Posted at 3:33 PM, Jan 11, 2024
BRACEY, Va. -- The search continued Thursday for a missing man who disappeared while on a golf cart near Tanglewood Country Club during Tuesday's severe storms.

"State and local search and recovery teams returned to Lake Gaston early Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, to resume search efforts for a missing Mecklenburg County man, who was last seen during the storm," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the effort. "The man was last seen driving a golf cart in the area of Tanglewood [Shores Golf and] Country Club. The golf car was recovered Wednesday near a creek that feeds into the lake."

Numerous agencies including the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, and Virginia State Police are involved in the search in and around Lake Gaston.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

