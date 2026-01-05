Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Have you seen him? Henrico police searching for missing man last seen in December

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Jan. 5, 2026
Jeffrey Norman Wilson
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen in late December.

A news release from police says Jeffrey Norman Wilson, 48, was last seen Dec. 27 as he was leaving a hotel in the 10000 block of West Broad Street.

Police say Wilson is 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is known to frequent the area of 10060 West Broad Street.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone