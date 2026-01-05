Have you seen him? Henrico police searching for missing man last seen in December

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen in late December.

A news release from police says Jeffrey Norman Wilson, 48, was last seen Dec. 27 as he was leaving a hotel in the 10000 block of West Broad Street.

Police say Wilson is 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is known to frequent the area of 10060 West Broad Street.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

