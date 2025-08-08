Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police searching for missing Virginia man last seen in Ashland

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia State Police and the Ashland Police Department have both issued alerts for a missing man.

Jammy Timothy Pitts Jr. was reported missing at 6 p.m. Thursday. He was last seen in the area of West Patrick and Park streets in Ashland, just before he was reported missing.

Pitts is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has blue eyes, blonde hair and a tattoo on his left arm.

Investigators say Pitts is wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and beige shoes.

"At this point in the investigation no foul play is suspected; however, Pitts’ family and the Ashland Police Department are concerned for his well-being," a news release said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Ashland Police Department at 804-365-6140.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

