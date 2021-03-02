Menu

Missing Hanover teen was last seen in November

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office
Posted at 2:02 PM, Mar 02, 2021
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing teenager who was last seen on November 28, 2020.

Tayvon Anairon Allen, 17, was last seen by family at his residence in Mechanicsville.

Investigators say they believe Tayvon is still in the metro Richmond area.

Tayvon is described as a black male, 5’3” tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tayvon Allen is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

