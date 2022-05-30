Virginia State Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police are searching for a missing and endangered teen who was last seen on May 15.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is looking for Madilyn Brett Braswell. She is described as a white, 13-year-old girl with brown eyes and brown hair.

However, police said that her head may be shaved and dyed blonde now.

She was last seen at her grandmother's home on Meadow Court in Lynchburg.

She is believed to be the passenger in a black 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with Virginia license plates VLR-9551.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff's Office with any information at (434) 332-9574.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

