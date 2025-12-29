Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Have you seen Mariah? Chesterfield police search for missing teen believed to be endangered

Mariah Miller
WTVR
Mariah Miller
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for a missing Chesterfield County teenager last seen Sunday night.

Mariah Miller, 16, was last seen leaving her home in the 2400 block of Aldridge Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Chesterfield County Police Department.

Mariah is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has green eyes and black hair with red highlights.

Police said Mariah was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and a purple backpack.

"Based on information provided by a family member, police believe Miller to be endangered," police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the CCPD at 804-748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660 or using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone