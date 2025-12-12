Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Have you seen her? Missing Chesterfield County girl last seen Thursday night

Top stories and weather in Richmond, VA Dec. 12, 2025
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to police, Quianna McDade was last seen at home on South Providence Road around 9 p.m. Thursday and has not had any contact with family or friends since.

Police believe Quianna ran away from home.

"Earlier on Dec. 11 around 5:25 p.m., McDade ran away previously and was located in the area of Stonebridge shopping center after traveling by GRTC bus," a news release from police says.

Quianna is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She may have buns or braided hair and could be wearing a pink coat.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660 or using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

