Have you seen her? Missing Chesterfield County girl last seen Thursday night

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to police, Quianna McDade was last seen at home on South Providence Road around 9 p.m. Thursday and has not had any contact with family or friends since.

Police believe Quianna ran away from home.

"Earlier on Dec. 11 around 5:25 p.m., McDade ran away previously and was located in the area of Stonebridge shopping center after traveling by GRTC bus," a news release from police says.

Quianna is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She may have buns or braided hair and could be wearing a pink coat.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660 or using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube