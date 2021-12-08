How this mini-Michael Jackson melted Richmond's heart at Christmas Parade

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Dominion Energy Christmas Parade is set up so Santa Claus is the star. But this year, a mini Michael Jackson may have stolen the show.

Little MJ is actually seven-year-old Clive Kelly.

"It was a cool experience to be out there in the parade," Kelly said. "I really like dancing because of Michael Jackson."

WTVR

Kelly's mom said her son's love for Jackson started when, as a four year old, she played for him a music video.

This year, she signed him up with Richmond Urban Dance.

"He's a little guy and so, to see him move like that is pretty amazing and to have the confidence that he has when he's dancing," Richmond Urban Dance founder Mandy Helmlinger said.

Helmlinger said it was great timing as they always wanted to do a Jackson 5 theme in the parade.

"Every time we do a freestyle circle he always busts out his MJ moves. So, I was just, like, he'd be perfect for the spot," she said.

WTVR

"He got out there. I thought he was going to be nervous, but he wasn't," mother Alexis Mayfield said. "He got out there and did his thing and I was proud of him."

Like Jackson, Kelly said he wanted to become an entertainer with dreams of movies and music. Mom said she'll support whatever he wanted to do.

"I always encourage him, just, be yourself and do what makes you happy," she said.

Click here to learn more about Richmond Urban Dance.