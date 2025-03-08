'First-line-of-defense' military and service dogs honored at Virginia War Memorial

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia War Memorial honored more than just service members on Saturday; it also recognized four-legged heroes for the 3rd annual “.9 K-9" Dog Walk.

The event honored K-9s who have contributed to and sacrificed their lives in military and law enforcement roles.

“The K-9s are the first line of defense at any installation, whether on U.S. soil or in a foreign land,” said Bob Mays, a Vietnam War veteran who handled a K-9 named Atlas.

Mays attended the event to pay tribute to his late partner and share their story.

“He was the best friend ever. He was a wonderful companion. We shared many good moments,” Mays reflected. “We just played together, ate together and even shared the same poncho during the monsoon season.”

Mays noted the challenging conditions they faced on the front lines. He said Atlas provided company because they did not have anyone else around.

He said handlers and their K-9s often developed long- and short-term health issues due to their frontline roles. Some dogs experience PTSD, chronic hearing loss, and exposure to harmful agents.

“You have to become bonded. The dog knows you, and you know the dog and you learn all of his senses and alerts,” Mays explained.

Participants and their dogs received insights from Mays and learned about famous military service dogs throughout American history via markers along the walk.

While the event may have seemed like just another Saturday stroll for the pups, it held a far greater purpose for their human companions.

“It’s about the love of their pets and understanding what military handlers and dogs do, whether in civilian police forces or in the military,” Mays said.

