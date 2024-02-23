How state lawmakers hope to keep more military families in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 100,000 members of the U.S. Armed Forces live in Virginia. The Commonwealth has one of the largest active military populations in the country. Now one state lawmaker hopes his new bill encourages those military men and women to stay in Virginia once their active service ends.

State Senator Aaron Rouse (D - Virginia Beach) proposed a bill that would offer tax breaks and other financial incentives to businesses in and around military communities.

The idea is to improve the quality of life in those neighborhood and make Virginia a more attractive place to live.

"If that's offering tax incentives, perhaps for those businesses, to come and adequately target those families to make their stay more comfortable, that's what we're in line to doing," Sen. Rouse said.

The bill is expected to pass both the Virginia House and Senate and would need the Governor's signature to become law.

"Our military men and women go above and beyond the call of duty to protect our freedoms," Rouse said. "They provide a great service to our economy here in a Commonwealth. This is just our way to hope they continue to call Virginia home."