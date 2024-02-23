Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

How state lawmakers hope to keep more military families in Virginia

More than 100,000 members of the U.S. Armed Forces live in Virginia. The Commonwealth has one of the largest active military populations in the country.
Posted at 12:16 PM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 12:16:29-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 100,000 members of the U.S. Armed Forces live in Virginia. The Commonwealth has one of the largest active military populations in the country. Now one state lawmaker hopes his new bill encourages those military men and women to stay in Virginia once their active service ends.

State Senator Aaron Rouse (D - Virginia Beach) proposed a bill that would offer tax breaks and other financial incentives to businesses in and around military communities.

The idea is to improve the quality of life in those neighborhood and make Virginia a more attractive place to live.

"If that's offering tax incentives, perhaps for those businesses, to come and adequately target those families to make their stay more comfortable, that's what we're in line to doing," Sen. Rouse said.

The bill is expected to pass both the Virginia House and Senate and would need the Governor's signature to become law.

"Our military men and women go above and beyond the call of duty to protect our freedoms," Rouse said. "They provide a great service to our economy here in a Commonwealth. This is just our way to hope they continue to call Virginia home."

📱More news from the Virginia General Assembly from WTVR.com
Virginia House and Senate pass competing state budgets Youngkin, Earle-Sears join annual anti-abortion demonstration in Richmond Supreme Court declines challenge to Virginia high school’s admissions policy Virginia lawmakers advancing bills that aim to protect access to contraception TikTok Ban: Proposed TikTok ban for kids fails in Virginia's Legislature Marijuana retail market bills advance after votes in General Assembly

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone