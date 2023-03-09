Why the country's best military chefs are battling it out in Virginia

FORT LEE, Va. -- More than 200 military chefs from around the world battled at Fort Lee for the annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise.

The chefs showed off their skills and competed for the title of Military Master Chef.

While winning would be nice, the broader mission is to remodel mess halls to encourage more service members to eat on base.

"We have to have nutritious food for them to be able to perform well, but we also need them to taste good and for them to want to eat it because you put the stuff out there and they don't really like it. No one's going to eat it anyway. So there's no point," Capt. Nicholas Tommas said. "So having them be able to do these really extravagant, really delicious kind of cooking and have it be nutritious is where we get that emphasis here to be able to fuel those servicemembers."

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on March 10.

