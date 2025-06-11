'Names matter': Families, historians react to restoring former military base names

RICHMOND, Va. — President Donald Trump announced plans to change recently renamed military bases, reversing a bipartisan 2020 decision that removed Confederate names from U.S. military installations.

Trump's proposal would replace the current names, which honor diverse military heroes, with others who share similar surnames to the original Confederate namesakes.

Among the seven bases affected are three in Virginia: Fort Barfoot, Fort Gregg-Adams and Fort Walker.

The announcement has sparked disappointment among families of the honored soldiers whose names currently grace these installations.

When Fort Pickett was renamed for Colonel Van T. Barfoot, his surviving children spoke of their father's dedication and how the Medal of Honor winner embodied Army virtues.

Similarly, when Fort Lee became Fort Gregg-Adams, honoring Colonel Charity Adams and General Arthur Gregg, their families celebrated their quiet modesty, humility and pride in the Army.

Dr. Steve Anders, longtime historian at Fort Lee who befriended General Gregg after his retirement, emphasized the importance of these names.

"When you come in the service, you will look at this building, at that street, at this exhibit, and it tells you the standards loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, personal courage. These are the things these leaders stand for, and as soldiers, we want you to stand for that," Anders said. "This will change the name of the post, but there are other facilities on post that will honor Gen. Gregg, and I'm very happy that that is the case. He richly deserves that."

Stanley Earley, son of Fort Gregg-Adams namesake Col. Charity Adams, expressed disappointment at Trump's announcement.

"The decision reinforced the principle that those who dedicate themselves fully—regardless of race or gender—can be recognized at the highest levels, and above all, that excellence matters. The naming of Fort Gregg-Adams sent a powerful and positive message to future generations. Undoing it would send an even stronger, deeply negative message," Earley said.

Senator Tim Kaine questioned whether Trump has the authority to implement these changes, noting that the renaming process was enacted through the bipartisan 2020 Congressional Defense Bill after an intensive selection process involving Congressional committees and a naming commission.

CBS 6 reached out to members of the Barfoot family and have not yet heard back.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.