VCU basketball coach's message to Richmond about missing former player Rob Brandenberg

RICHMOND, Va. -- The search continued Wednesday for former VCU basketball player Rob Brandenberg.

Brandenberg, 30, was last seen on Monday.

His girlfriend went to Henrico Police to report him missing "due to the unusual nature of his leaving without further communication along with a note left behind," police said.

VCU men's basketball coach Mike Rhoades coached Brandenberg on the VCU team that advanced to the 2011 Final Four in Houston.

WTVR VCU basketball coach Mike Rhoades and former basketball player Rob Brandenberg

He said he appreciated the extended VCU family keeping Brandenberg's story top of mind and sharing messages about him on social media.

"Keeping it out there, keeping it in the news. One person with some information who shares that information can help all of this and get Rob back safely to all of us into His family, most importantly," Rhoades said.

Brandenberg was believed to be driving a 2016 or 2017 white Nissan Altima with license plate ADITWAY.

WTVR

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

