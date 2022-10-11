Rob Brandenberg, a member of the VCU Final Four team, reported missing in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Friends and family of former Virginia Commonwealth University basketball player Rob Brandenberg are concerned about their loved one's well-being.

The 30-year-old Henrico man, who has not been seen by friends and family in more than a day, was reported missing by his girlfriend.

A Henrico Police spokesperson confirmed the department took a missing person's report, but since Brandenberg is an adult, police typically wait 24 hours before issuing a missing person's report. It was not immediately clear whether police planned to issue an alert in this case.

Former VCU teammates, friends, and current VCU men's basketball coach Mike Rhoades have been looking for Brandenberg, according to former VCU basketball player and Brandenberg's friend Jesse Pellot-Rosa.

Pellot-Rosa said he last saw Brandenberg on Sunday when the pair conducted a basketball training session for children.

Pellot-Rosa said Brandenberg seemed normal on Sunday, but messages Brandenberg left for his girlfriend have caused concern about his well-being.

Brandenberg was believed to be driving a 2016 or 2017 white Nissan Altima with license plate ADITWAY.

Brandenberg attended VCU from 2010 through 2014.

As a freshman, the Ohio native was a member of the VCU basketball team that shocked the nation by advancing to the 2011 Final Four in Houston.

He later became a regular starter for the Rams and earned All-CAA Tournament team recognition in 2012 and 2014.

Brandenberg went to play professional basketball overseas.

