Speed limit reduced on Midlothian Turnpike between Belt Boulevard and Hull Street

RICHMOND, Va. — The speed limit on Midlothian Turnpike between Belt Boulevard and Hull Street will be lowered from 35 mph to 30 mph effective immediately, according to Richmond's Department of Public Works.

The adjustment is part of Richmond's Vision Zero initiative, which aims to eliminate traffic fatalities on city roads. New signage will be installed in the corridor over the next few days, according to the city.

An upcoming event called "RVA Builds" will allow residents to ask questions and learn about transportation and construction projects across the city. The event is Tuesday, Sept. 23 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at Main Street Station. Click here to RSVP.

