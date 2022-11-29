Chesterfield Police investigate fatal crash on Midlothian Turnpike

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A person died after their car crashed into a tree off of Midlothian Turnpike overnight Tuesday, according to police.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 9100 block when the driver of a 2003 Toyota Camry crossed into the median as they were heading west. The car hit a tree and then came to rest in the eastbound lanes, Chesterfield Police said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim is being withheld until their family has been notified.

All eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes of Midlothian Turnpike at Arboretum Place are currently closed while police investigate.

Anyone with information can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.