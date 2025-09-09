Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Westbound lanes of Midlothian Turnpike shut down after crash near Courthouse Road

SCENE VIDEO: West lanes of Midlothian Turnpike shut down after crash near Courthouse Road
Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A crash involving multiple vehicles in North Chesterfield late Tuesday morning has slowed traffic in the area.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Courthouse Road and Midlothian Turnpike.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett an unmarked police vehicle was involved in the crash.

The westbound lanes of Midlothian Turnpike are closed at Courthouse Road. Two lanes of eastbound traffic are moving.

Click here to track conditions in the area.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

