Westbound lanes of Midlothian Turnpike shut down after crash near Courthouse Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A crash involving multiple vehicles in North Chesterfield late Tuesday morning has slowed traffic in the area.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Courthouse Road and Midlothian Turnpike.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett an unmarked police vehicle was involved in the crash.

The westbound lanes of Midlothian Turnpike are closed at Courthouse Road. Two lanes of eastbound traffic are moving.

