Midlothian preschoolers raise money for Make-A-Wish

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Preschoolers in Midlothian are raising money to grant wishes for Make-A-Wish children through a month-long fundraiser at The Learning Experience Center.

During April's "Let's Grant Wishes" fundraiser, preschoolers as young as three years old are learning about Make-A-Wish and the positive difference they can make in the world when they work together.

"It really makes them feel like they can do big things," explained Dr. Grace Huxtable-Mount, owner of The Learning Experience Midlothian. "Even as a little child they can make a positive difference in the life of a friend.”

Teachers use characters like "Charity Chihuahua" and "Grace the Greyhound" to help children understand words like donate, give and sponsor.

"They get to learn that they are bringing happiness to someone else," said Huxtable-Mount. "And in turn, it makes them feel happy and feel proud of themselves."

During CBS 6's visit to the school, students decorated jars to collect money and thank you cards to send to donors.

"How is it going to make them feel?," their teacher asked. "Happy!" the students yelled back.

While they can’t take home their artwork, the hope is that these young kids will here with new knowledge, the value of kindness, inclusion and helping others.

Preschoolers at The Learning Experience centers across the country raised over $1.5 million during last year’s fundraiser for Make-A-Wish. This year's goal is $3 million.

If you'd like to donate, you can find more information here.