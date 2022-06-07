Watch
For Sale: Midlothian mansion comes with a private island

The 5.4-acre property with additional acreage available fronts Swift Creek Reservoir beside the Cambria Cove subdivision.<br/><br/>
Posted at 7:30 AM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 07:30:59-04

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- A waterside home on Swift Creek Reservoir once tied to a nearby events venue that recently closed has been put up for sale for $2.1 million. The 6,800-square-foot house at 4000 Island Park Court was listed last Tuesday. The property totals 5.4 acres and includes a small island connected by a footbridge. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

