Michelle Mosby optimistic Richmond mayoral race will be called soon: 'One of us will be the victor tonight'

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond mayoral candidate Michelle Mosby sent her supporters home Tuesday night, saying that they've had a very long day, but she remains optimistic that the race will still go her way.

Mosby entered the race looking to become the first elected female mayor of Richmond.

A former city council member and business owner, Mosby also runs a nonprofit that helps formerly incarcerated people re-enter society.

She is the only candidate who ran for mayor before she lost in 2016 against incumbent mayor, Levar Stoney.

Mosby campaigned on improving affordable housing, strengthening city services, and improving public safety for Richmond. She told CBS 6 that she believes the city needs a mayor with experience.

“We had five candidates, but there really was a race between myself and Danny Avula. So I believe that what I believed has shown in the results here tonight,” Mosby said. “And so I haven't gone to what will it look like in a runoff because I believe that one of us will be the victor tonight.”

Mosby said she has not conceded, and believes she still can win the mayoral race.

