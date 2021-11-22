South Carolina man facing multiple charges in death of Virginia police officer

BIG STONE GAP, Va. -- A South Carolina man is facing multiple charges in the death of a Big Stone Gap Police Officer that happened earlier this month.

Michael D. White, 33, of Cross, South Carolina was served up a 13 count indictment on Monday afternoon at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail where he was being held on a probation violation.

White is charged with the following:

Aggravated murder of a police officer

2nd-degree murder

One felony count of shooting in the commission of murder

One felony count of use of a firearm in the commission of committing aggravated murder

One felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

One felony count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon

One felony count of reckless handling of a firearm with serious injury

One felony of discharging a firearm in a public place

One felony count of possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance with the intent to distribute

One felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance

One felony count of shooting in the commission of possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance

One misdemeanor count of brandishing a firearm

One misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct

White is being held without bond and is scheduled for arraignment on his probation violation on Tuesday.

The investigation into the November 13 fatal shooting of the Town of Big Stone Gap Police Officer remains ongoing as the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Wytheville Field Office continues to pursue leads and tips.

On November 13, a 911 call came in from a local resident requesting to meet with a Town of Big Stone Gap police officer to discuss concerns about the welfare of a female acquaintance.

Officer Michael D. Chandler was on patrol at the time and met with the man. Following their conversation, Officer Candler left to conduct the welfare check at a vacant home.

When Officer Chandler arrived at the home, he encountered White in the driveway. White then shot Officer Chandler.

Officer Chandler was found lying unconscious in a ditch along the driveway to the residence. He was transported to one hospital before being flown to a medical center where he succumbed to his injuries.

State Police are still encouraging anyone with information related to the incident to contact them at (276) 228-3131.