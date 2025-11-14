Mother killed in Henrico home; ex sentenced for the ‘cold-blooded murder'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Circuit Court Judge Randall Johnson sentenced a Henrico man above the recommended guidelines for the February 12, 2021 murder of a mother of two.

Michael Lamont Thurston Sr., 46, was sentenced to 40 years in prison, with 10 years suspended, on Friday for the killing of his estranged wife, 35-year-old Tabitha Inge.

Thurston was originally charged with first degree murder after Inge was found brutalized and beaten in her home following a welfare check, according to the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Thurston entered an Alford plea to the lesser charge of second-degree murder. An Alford plea means the defendant admits prosecutors have enough evidence to convict while maintaining their innocence.

Judge Johnson said the maximum recommended sentence for second degree murder was 23 years and 10 months, however cited aggravating and mitigating factors for handing down the higher judgment.

The judge said the victim experienced “years of abuse” and the “horrific beating she suffered that day.”

He said domestic violence is like a “virus” that impacts the entire family.

There was a “pattern of abuse and manipulation the court can’t ignore,” the judge said.

The judge also gave Thurston a lifetime violent crime protective order for his two young children who were present in the courtroom and at the home at the time of the murder.

"This was a cold-blooded intentional murder," the prosecution said.

Henrico prosecutors detailed a 10-year violent domestic situation where both parents were in and out of jail.

However, prosecutors said Inge was packing and preparing to leave when she was killed.

Provided to WTVR Tabitha Inge

Before and during the couple's marriage, Thurston was charged for several assaults and domestic violence incidents involving Inge.

In some of the instances, prosecutors said Inge would recant her statements and the charges were dropped or nolle prossed.

The defense said Thurston was involuntarily hospitalized four days before the murder after calling police to the home where his wife lived fearing a man was inside.

Prosecutors said the defendant was admitted after a five-to-seven-day sleepless cocaine bender and “the defendant chose to be released from the hospital against medical advice. And then manipulated the evaluator and special justice to lift the TDO [Temporary Detention Order].”

The Commonwealth’s Attorney said Thurston then stalked the home upon his release and waited for his children to go outside and play in the snow before going inside and cornering the victim in the bedroom.

“He laid in wait for her for hours,” they told the judge and said the defendant set “booby traps” around the home to catch the man he believed was sneaking inside.

Some of Inge’s family and friends left the courtroom as prosecutors detailed the beating and showed graphic photographs of her injuries.

One image showed a ceramic butterfly dish prosecutors said the defendant used to bash in her head. An autopsy showed Inge was also beaten, punched, and strangled.

After the attack, prosecutors said Thurston fled with the children to a family member’s home in Charles City County. They told the judge he called his brother and admitted to the crime. The defendant’s brother called 911 for a welfare check where officers later found Inge dead, prosecutors said.

The defense called the beating “a crime of passion” and cited his mental health struggles.

Thurston’s lawyer said his client was in a “rage” and “blacked out” that day.

Thurston shared his version of events, but all of the more than dozen of Inge’s friends and family weren’t in the courtroom to hear it as they left as a group.

Speaking for about 20 minutes, the defendant said, “I’m not a monster, your honor,” and that he regretted what he did.

Inge’s family and friends give emotional witness statements

Family members and friends of the victim filled the right side of the courtroom and were emotional listening throughout the three-hour sentencing hearing.

Two of Inge's longtime friends testified that she shared stories of constant abuse and marital issues.

"I told her to get out of because I knew he would do something to her," one friend testified.

They described Inge as kind, full of life and loved her children, but changed after meeting Thurston.

Inge’s older sister said the victim started using drugs when she was prescribed pain medication for kidney stones. They testified Thurston helped their sister find ways to minimize the pain through illicit drugs.

The sister said Inge attempted to leave the relationship several times but “he would never let her.”

In one instance, she said Thurston tracked down Inge and their children at a hotel and she had a secret cell phone to communicate with family members.

“You deserve to suffer,” the sister said directly to Thurston.

Other family members spoke about experiencing frequent panic attacks and that the killing has damaged their family.

The victim’s daughter read a witness statement to the judge.

“I feel like almost empty,” the daughter testified. “She was my safe place.”

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.