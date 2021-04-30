Michael Hild found guilty of fraud

NEW YORK -- A federal jury in Manhattan found Richmond businessman Michael Hild guilty of five counts of fraud this afternoon for his role in a massive bond price scheme that toppled his once fast-growing mortgage company Live Well Financial. He’s set to be sentenced on August 10. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Posted at 4:11 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 16:11:00-04
