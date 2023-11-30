Henrico officer released from hospital after shooting, suspect remains jailed after hearing

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico Police Officer injured in a Wednesday night shooting has been released from the hospital, according to Henrico Police.

"The preliminary investigation shows on November 29, 2023, at approximately 7:40 p.m., an attempted robbery occurred at a business in the 2900 block of Williamsburg Road. An adult male entered the business and demanded money while displaying a firearm. During that incident, the suspect abducted an employee and attempted to rob another employee," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "As officers arrived on the scene, they located the suspect who then ran from the business. Officers engaged in a foot pursuit through the area, where the suspect then fired a gun at officers in the 4800 block of Hillbrook Avenue."

The suspect, identified by police as 23-year-old Michael Allendor Byrd, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with:

Malicious Wounding

Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Felon

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony (x5)

Attempted Robbery (x2)

Abduction (x2)

Byrd appeared in court Thursday morning where he was arraigned and later jailed without bond.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.