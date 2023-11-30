Henrico officer released from hospital after shooting, suspect remains jailed after hearing

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico Police Officer injured in a Wednesday night shooting has been released from the hospital, according to Henrico Police.
"The preliminary investigation shows on November 29, 2023, at approximately 7:40 p.m., an attempted robbery occurred at a business in the 2900 block of Williamsburg Road. An adult male entered the business and demanded money while displaying a firearm. During that incident, the suspect abducted an employee and attempted to rob another employee," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "As officers arrived on the scene, they located the suspect who then ran from the business. Officers engaged in a foot pursuit through the area, where the suspect then fired a gun at officers in the 4800 block of Hillbrook Avenue."
The suspect, identified by police as 23-year-old Michael Allendor Byrd, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with:
- Malicious Wounding
- Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Felon
- Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony (x5)
- Attempted Robbery (x2)
- Abduction (x2)
Byrd appeared in court Thursday morning where he was arraigned and later jailed without bond.
Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.
