Wanted wife murdered: New details emerge about Richmond real estate agent who died in jail

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A newly obtained criminal complaint reveals new details about why a Richmond real estate agent, who later died in jail, was arrested on conspiracy to commit murder charges.

Michael Barrett, 45, was found injured in his cell at Henrico Jail West on Sunday afternoon after it "appeared he had harmed himself," Henrico police said.

Barrett was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

A court document indicated the conspiracy charge had since been dismissed due to Barrett's death by suicide.

Barrett was arrested Friday after being identified as a suspect through a joint investigation involving the Richmond Police Department and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force.

"Evidence gathered as part of this investigation resulted in Henrico police obtaining warrants of conspiracy to commit a felony and solicitation of a crime against Mr. Barrett," a Henrico police spokesperson said.

How the investigation unfolded

According to the criminal complaint, the investigation began when a man named Edwin Calderon was arrested on February 4, 2026, following a traffic stop in Richmond.

Calderon was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

After his arrest, Calderon told investigators he had been approached by an acquaintance about "a job that needed to be done."

Calderon, the acquaintance, and Barrett then met at an automotive business in Henrico County to discuss the proposed crime.

According to the complaint, during that meeting Barrett stated that he wanted his wife murdered so that he could collect her life insurance policy.

The complaint also states that Barrett expressed concern about his finances, noting that he and his estranged wife "were in the midst of a divorce and he was concerned that she would take his money."

As payment for the crime, Barrett allegedly offered "a large sum of money in multiple payments as well as a Honda minivan."

The complaint states Barrett "wanted this crime to be committed quickly and suggested strangulation," and also made requests that his estranged wife's "body not be discovered."

Surveillance and ongoing communication

The complaint states that Barrett "began providing small initial payments to ensure this crime was carried out."

He also provided location and identifying information about his estranged wife, as well as "a key to [her] back door."

Barrett was subsequently provided with evidence of surveillance on his estranged wife, including "photos and videos showing [her] whereabouts."

Investigators say this information was discovered through a consent search of a mobile device, including text conversations.

According to the complaint, Barrett "participated in multiple conversations about killing his wife" following the initial meeting, all of which occurred in Henrico County.

The complaint also states that on March 4, 2026, Barrett was seen at his estranged wife's family members' homes on "numerous occasions" in an effort to locate her.

The complaint notes that his estranged wife and her family "have expressed fear of Barrett multiple times."

Family responds

Relatives of Barrett's estranged wife told CBS 6 the charges were related to the couple's relationship and issued a statement thanking law enforcement for their work.

"The family wishes to thank the many coordinating agencies that brought Michael Barrett into custody. [They] worked tirelessly to keep everyone safe," the statement read.

Barrett, a real estate agent with Re/Max, had been in the business since 2004, according to his website.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.