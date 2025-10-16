Michael & Son's Pink Wave raises awareness about breast cancer: 'It's something I believe in'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Michael & Son Services helped spread the word during Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the company's annual Pink Wave on Thursday morning.

Jimmy Schools, a regional HVAC manager, said employees donned in pink and waved “Honk for Hope” signs gathered outside the company's headquarters along I-95 in Richmond.

"For myself, I've lost my mom and my grandmother. I had a couple of other family members with cancer," Schools said. "So it's something I believe in and trying to get support for."

The annual event was a tribute to the mother of Michael and Son's owner and president Basim Mansour. She passed away from breast cancer in December 2007.

"We’d like to underscore the message of early detection and unwavering support," company officials said. "In our ongoing support of breast cancer awareness, we are partnering with INOVA Peterson's Life With Cancer."

A portion of the company's proceeds during October will be donated to INOVA Peterson's Life With Cancer to help in the fight against the disease.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom and let us know.