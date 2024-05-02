How the Metro Richmond Zoo is using lemurs to teach students this summer

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Summer will be here before you know it, but that doesn’t mean the learning has to stop for kids.

The Metro Richmond Zoo is using its new lemur habitats for learning.

"We have 2,000 animal," Taylor Andelin, with the Metro Richmond Zoon, said. “We have a new Lemur mansion. Three new Lemur habitats that are open. We have lots of babies, it's springtime."

"They're actually a primate, but not monkeys," zookeeper Jay Lopez said. “They're known as prosimians. Only from Madagascar."

You can also learn about the zoo’s conservation efforts.

Since 2013, 96 cheetahs have been born at the zoo.

They’ve helped raise baby orangutans abandoned by their mother.

And 310 African penguins have hatched here since 1996.

