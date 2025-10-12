How the Metro Richmond Flying Squad supports first responders

RICHMOND, Va. — The Metro Richmond Flying Squad held its annual large-scale activation drill in Hanover County on Saturday morning.

Joined by rescue squads from Spotsylvania County, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., the all-volunteer group supports area first responders who are working emergencies.

"Firefighters are great at taking care of the citizens. We're there to take care of the firefighters," Metro Richmond Flying Squad representative Steve Korb said. "We provide hydration, nutrition, rest areas, support areas such as that."

This year's training simulated a large hurricane that included scenarios of multiple building fires and collapses.

"Our agency provides rehabilitative support to all the firefighters in the entire metro Richmond area. Every year we do an annual large scale drill to test our resources to kind of put ourselves to the test to see where our weaknesses,where our strengths are," Korb said. "This year we've decided to loop in other agencies. So we've collectively come together to simulate a large scale incident."

