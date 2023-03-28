Amid tragedy from Mississippi storms, this Virginia group is helping victims back on their feet

PORTSMOUTH, Va. -- As government agencies and non-profits rush to Mississippi to help with the recovery efforts from the deadly storm over the weekend, Virginia groups are among them.

Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs, which provides hot meals for those impacted by disasters and those helping them, said they were on standby even before the storm hit and started to deploy on Saturday.

"Our kitchen was here about lunchtime [Sunday]. We got set up and we cranked out close to 700 meals for dinner on Sunday afternoon," said Joel Cauley, Director of Church Partnerships. "We've been out and distributing all around the surrounding areas and especially right here in Rolling Fork to the survivors of the tornado, to search and rescue/EMS, even the power company employees. Potentially we'll continue to ramp up as needed increases to about 2,500 to 3,000 meals and then we'll continue to assess and ramp that up as needed."

Cauley said the team is made up of about 50 volunteers and staff from around the U.S. and are set up in a private school that is serving at the emergency operations center in Rolling Fork, MS. He said when they first arrived there was no power at the EOC, it has since been restored, but other challenges remain.

"There still no running water. So we're operating out of a big water tank and filtration systems to make sure everything is sanitized."

"There's not about 2,000 people and the majority of them lost their homes, lost all of their transportation, or jobs," said Cauley. "And it's just been so heartbreaking to see some of that loss and the 26 lives that were lost. So, our job is to simply feed them. And not just the body, but also the soul through these delicious, hot, chef-prepared meals."

Cauley said each meal is prayed over and added the response from those who have gotten the meals has been one of gratefulness.

"So thankful of the generosity of the surrounding communities that have been pouring in supplies, but what I love to see most is that they will start helping and serving others," said Cauley. "And instead of taking and hoarding for themselves, they'll get just enough and they'll take and distribute to others. We've actually had families that literally only have their ATVs left and they're out putting our hot meals on the back of their ATVs going into some of these communities and delivering food in the middle of trying to recoup from their own loss. And so it's just kind of an honor to be here."

Cauley added that as the recovery efforts progress and more support arrives, Mercy Chefs will be prepared to feed them as well.

"We're capable of doing up to 5,000 meals a day and, if need be, we'll bring in other resources to do even more if that's what's called upon us."

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.