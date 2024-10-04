Why this Virginia lawmaker isn't 'giving up hope' in support of mental health reform

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cases like Irvo Otieno’s have shed light on how mental health crises are responded to across the Commonwealth.

The Centers for Disease Control reports that one in five adults experiences some form of mental illness each year.

The Virginia General Assembly continues to increase funding yearly to support mental health services in the Commonwealth.

Many advocates believe big steps have been taken over the last decade, but also believe there is much more work to be done in an area that has been underfunded for decades.

Virginia State Senator Creigh Deeds has been on the frontlines pushing for mental health reform in Virginia.

“I can tell you from first-hand experience it is very hard and frustrating but we can’t give up hope and we have to keep pressing forward for care and justice for your family," Deeds said.

Deeds is a part of one of many families in Virginia who have lost a loved one from a mental health crisis.

It’s a kind of heartbreak the family of Irvo Otieno is currently experiencing. Otieno’s family helped get Irvo’s Law passed this year.

It's a law that now allows families and caregivers to access their loved ones in crisis while they're receiving a mental health evaluation in emergency rooms.

Over the last decade, Virginia has increasingly made changes. They’ve yearly added more money to mental health programs.

There is now a roadmap through STEP-VA for the services that need to be available for those facing mental health and substance abuse.

There are over 90 mobile mental health units in communities across the state. Virginia also implemented a 988 lifeline that anyone in crisis can call to be connected to immediate mental health services.

“We’ve made considerable progress in Virginia," Deeds said. "We can’t rest until we can meet their needs regardless of their zip code."

Some Central Virginians weighed in on the CBS 6 Facebook page regarding Thursday's not-guilty verdict in Otieno’s case.

“The system failed the people it was made to protect again," Aarik Dessaso wrote. "Anyone shocked?”

“Good. There was no malicious intent or behavior, just an unfortunate series of events in dealing with a mentally ill patient," Michael Condon wrote.

Deeds said while there is so much to be done, families should keep fighting the fight and know they are not alone.

“Love the people you love and take care of your family and do whatever you can to help them get the services they need," he said.

To learn more about the mental health services available in Virginia, please click here.



