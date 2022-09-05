Mental health advocates during Virginia's Suicide Prevention Week: 'Don't ignore it'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a proclamation recognizing this week as Suicide Prevention Week in the Commonwealth.

For many, the COVID-19 pandemic caused struggles with mental health to go from bad to worse, while others started navigating mental illness for the very first time.

According to the proclamation, suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the Commonwealth and the second leading cause of death in young people ages ten to 24.

Mental Health America of Virginia Executive Director Bruce Cruser said the advocacy group reported an increase in mental distress, self-harm and hospitalizations from self-harm and thoughts of suicide among that age group.

However, Cruser said staffing shortages among counselors and other behavioral support staff can make it difficult for some youth to receive the needed services.

“A lot of research is showing that people who are younger tend to be more willing to talk about their mental health. And that’s a good thing, I mean, that’s the first step,” he said. “We need to be sure that there are enough supportive resources available to people or to anyone when they are talking about it so that when someone says, ‘Yeah, I might need help.’ We need to be sure the community has the help available to support that person. And I think that’s the challenge for us right now.”

The first step, Cruser said, is speaking up if you or a person you know may be struggling with anxiety, depression, or thoughts of suicide. Warnings for signs of suicide include hopelessness, increased use of alcohol or drugs, withdrawal or isolation, or extreme mood swings.

Mental Health America of Virginia offers professional help through its “Warm Line,” a free state-wide phone service.

“It can be for anyone who’s not sure what’s going on. They’re not feeling right. They just need to talk to somebody. So, it’s all those things short of crisis,” Cruser said.

Speaking up for yourself or for others, Cruser said, is the best first step.

“If you think something might be wrong, don’t ignore it. It does not hurt to ask about it, whether it’s with yourself or someone else.”

Help is available for you or a loved one who may be struggling.

For immediate help, call or text the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or text “TALK” to 741741.

Other mental health and suicide resources: