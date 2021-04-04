Watch
Police: 3 teens shot, 2 men arrested in Virginia Beach

Posted at 7:26 PM, Apr 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-04 19:26:39-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Police in Virginia Beach say three teenagers have been shot and that one of them has died.

The shootings come one week after two people were killed and several people were injured during a spate of shootings along the city’s oceanfront.

The shooting of the three teens occurred Saturday night at an apartment complex that is not near the oceanfront.

Police responded just after 10:05 p.m. to a report of a gunshot wound and said they found a dead male teenager as well as a boy and a girl who were also shot, WTKR reported.

Authorities have not released the names of the teens, who are juveniles.

Devoli Deshamp James Jr. (left) and Jarquavivus Markell Webb (right)

Police said that two Virginia Beach men, 20-year-old Devoli James Jr. and 19-year-old Jarquavivus Webb, have been arrested.

James was charged with murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, using a firearm in commission of a felony and two counts of aggravated malicious wounding.

Webb was charged with robbery, attempt to commit a non-capital offense and conspiracy to commit a felony.

This case remains under active investigation by members of the department's homicide unit, police said.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
