Memorial services planned for Henrico Police Captain Donald Lambert

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Family and friends will honor Henrico Police Captain, Donald Lambert Thursday and Friday afternoon with a celebration of life at Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Glen Allen, where he was a long-time member.

Lambert was hit and killed on Saturday while he was out jogging along Greenwood Road in Henrico County.

He was a 33-year-veteran with Henrico Police, and served as captain of the police division's special operations group.

Starting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, family and friends will have visitation for Lambert, followed by a celebration of life on Friday which will also be at 2 p.m. Both events will be at Mount Vernon Baptist Church.

The service Friday will also be live streamed, which can be viewed by clicking here.

Lambert even touched the life of Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, who spoke of him Wednesday on the U.S. House floor.

"Captain Lambert was a pillar of our Central Virginia community," Spanberger said. u"He was a dedicated member of the Henrico Police Department, but he will also be remembered as a gifted musician, a beloved Sunday School teacher, and a man who demonstrated a true compassion for others. ​

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Justin Regensburg in King William County on Sunday in relation to Lambert's death.

Regensburg was charged with felony hit-and-run of an occupied vehicle and felony hit-and-run of a pedestrian.

He is being held without bond at the Henrico County jail, police said.