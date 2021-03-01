Man remains in jail after hit-and-run crash kills Henrico Police captain

HENRICO, Va. -- The man charged in the Saturday fatal hit-and-run crash that killed Henrico Police Captain Donald Lambert Jr., will remain behind bars indefinitely after going before a judge Monday.

In an arraignment hearing at Henrico General District Court, the judge denied 30-year-old Justin Regensburg bond.

The case was continued for a status hearing on Thursday, and a special prosecutor will be handling the case.

Regensburg faces two felony charges in Henrico from separate hit-and-run incidents Saturday.

One of them killed Lambert while he was off duty, out for a run along Greenwood Road, according to witnesses and police.

The other involved a collision with an occupied vehicle, causing damage worth more than $1,000.

Monday morning, the King William County Sheriff's Office told CBS 6 Regensburg faced additional charges out of their county where he was arrested during a traffic stop Sunday.

The King William County Sheriff said Regensburg led deputies on a brief chase on VA-360, but was slowed due to traffic and taken into custody.

He's charged with alluding, driving on a suspended license and use of an unauthorized vehicle.