Remembering 9/11: 'I remember hearing about the news in class and being concerned about my dad'

On September 11, 2001, I was an 18-year-old sophomore at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York. Many of my classmates were from the New York City area

I remember my roommate, Daria Siegel, was worried about her dad who worked in NYC.

My father worked at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on the other side of Lafayette Park from the White House.

I remember hearing about the news in class and also being concerned about my dad.

He was fine but ended up walking all the way home to our house in Falls Church, Virginia because there were concerns about possible terrorist attacks on the metro.

Not long after the attacks, I brought my friend home for fall break, and we drove past the Pentagon.

Here is a photo I snapped.